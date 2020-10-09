Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Mylan N.V. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MYL stocks, concerns whether certain Mylan N.V. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the claims against Mylan N.V. arise from the Company's misrepresentations and omissions regarding rampant abuses of federal quality control regulations, including at the Morgantown facility.



The plaintiff says that under a scheme implemented by Mylan's President, Rajiv Malik, Mylan chemists manipulated quality control test data in order to create the facade that Mylan's drugs had achieved passing quality control results. In November 2016, a whistleblower reported Mylan's conduct to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA").



The plaintiff claims that the truth began to be revealed on June 27, 2018, when Mylan N.V. revealed that the FDA had investigated the Morgantown plant in the Spring of 2018—the second FDA investigation of that plant in less than two years. According to the FDA, the Morgantown plant exhibited "significant deficiencies in [its] cleaning process[es]," "numerous instances of a lack of oversight," and "multiple instances" of Mylan chemists re-cleaning and re-swabbing quality control testing machines "multiple times until passing results were obtained."



The plaintiff says that as a result of these violations, Mylan N.V. was ultimately forced to reveal that it would be dramatically "restructuring" its Morgantown facility, including by terminating hundreds of employees, and reported a surprise quarterly loss on May 7, 2019, which the Company attributed, in part, to the Morgantown "restructuring." The disclosures concerning Mylan's misconduct and its impact on the Company's business and financial condition caused the value of Mylan stock to decline dramatically, resulting in significant damages to investors.



