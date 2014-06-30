Myles Haverluck's Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy Announces Winner of Refill Reminder Contest

Dauphin, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy is pleased to announce the winners of its refill reminder contest. One lucky customer signed up for the pharmacy's refill reminder system and won an iPad and the other won a flat screen TV!



Signing up for reminders is just one of the many benefits Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy customers enjoy. As a result of agreeing to get prescription refill reminders, Lorne Orphin won an iPad and Mel Skulmoski won a TV. The contest was an incentive to encourage people to sign up to receive these important reminders.



Refill reminders are a way to ensure customers have prescribed medications when they need them. Often patients forget they need to refill a prescription. This can cause a lapse in taking medications, which can be harmful for some patients. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy offers an email refill reminder system to help customers remember their prescriptions.



Consumers can complete the Prescription Refill Reminder Form at the Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy website. People may opt to receive reminders weekly, bi-weekly or monthly as well as every two or three months. Customers just provide their basic contact information and choose a starting date for the reminders.



Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy offers other giveaways throughout the year and sponsors a variety of local events to benefit its customers. Dedicated pharmacy services, a drive-through window and delivery are available for those who need it.



