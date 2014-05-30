Myles Haverluck's Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy Makes Quality Drugs More Accessible

Dauphin, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Consumers are turning to the digital world to order pharmaceuticals but the situation is risky. Often it is speculative if the patient is getting what the doctor prescribed. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy makes quality drugs more accessible and offers useful advice to patients based on their unique needs.



Internet pharmacies appeal to Canadian consumers because it seems convenient. Restricted medications can be ordered with the click of a mouse. According to iPolitics, the market is left relatively unregulated at this time. As a result, buyers could be getting unsafe medications. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy has ten pharmacists ready to help consumers get the proper prescriptions.



Consumers who are trying to save time and money may think an Internet pharmacy is the answer. Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult to tell the difference between a fake and legitimate online pharmacy. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy takes pride in delivering the highest level of personalized service to Parkland area customers. An anonymous online pharmacy does not offer customized care.



Alternatives to shopping at an Internet pharmacy including going to a drive-thru pharmacy in the neighborhood or having a local pharmacy delivery. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy has drive-thru service and offers free delivery of prescriptions. The pharmacy is wheelchair accessible and offers an array of additional benefits including medication reviews and diabetes education.



About Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy

Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy, owned by Myles Haverluck, is the largest pharmacy in the Parkland area. They have 10 pharmacists and a team of staff and technicians to help customers with prescription medications, OTC medications, herbal products and more. Dauphin is proud to support the local community by sponsoring numerous events.



Contact Information

Myles Haverluck

622 – 3rd Street SW

Dauphin, Manitoba

R7N 1R5

phone: (204) 638-4602