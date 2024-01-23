Mylife.365 Lifestyle App Now Live in Two More Countries

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2024 -- Mylife365.me, the innovative lifestyle app that has been positively influencing health and wellness in the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia, is now extending its reach to France and India. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Mylife.365's global mission to promote liver health and wellness.



Mylife365.me: An Overview



Mylife365.me is designed to make health monitoring accessible and straightforward. Users can track daily choices related to food, drink, and exercise with a user-friendly interface. This tracking helps users understand how their lifestyle impacts their overall health, particularly liver health, which is crucial given the rising concerns around liver diseases.

Benefits of The Mylife.365 App

Mylife365.me offers an array of benefits that cater to a wide spectrum of health and wellness needs.

- Fosters an increased awareness of daily lifestyle choices. Users become more mindful of their eating, drinking, and physical activity habits, leading to more conscious decision-making. This heightened awareness is crucial for long-term health improvements.



- Provides a platform for tracking progress over time, which can be incredibly motivating. Seeing tangible evidence of how small changes lead to significant health improvements encourages users to stay on their health journey. This tracking feature especially benefits those aiming to understand patterns and habits.



- The app's accessibility and ease of use. It simplifies the often complex process of health tracking, making it more manageable and less time-consuming. This simplicity ensures that users from all backgrounds can benefit from the app regardless of their tech-savviness.

In essence, Mylife365's app stands out as a holistic health tool, empowering users to take control of their health in a practical, user-friendly manner.



Fibroscan Discounts: A Step Towards Better Liver Health



Mylife365's integration of Fibroscan discounts is a major advancement in promoting liver health. A Fibroscan is a non-invasive medical test that helps assess the health of the liver. It works by measuring liver stiffness, which can indicate fibrosis (scarring of the liver tissue), and liver steatosis, the accumulation of fat in the liver cells. The test uses ultrasound technology, making it quick, painless, and without needing a hospital stay.



The test, which is usually around £95, has become a lot more accessible to a wider audience thanks to Mylife365.me. Early detection of liver issues through Fibroscan can lead to better management and treatment outcomes. This proactive approach to liver health is especially important given the global prevalence of liver diseases.



The app not only provides tools for lifestyle monitoring but also bridges the gap between everyday health choices and medical assessments. This feature underscores Mylife.365's dedication to comprehensive health and wellness, ensuring users access essential health monitoring tools. With this initiative, Mylife.365 empowers individuals to take an active role in their liver health, aligning with its mission to promote overall well-being.



Mylife365's Commitment to Liver Health and Wellness



Mylife365's dedication to liver health and wellness stems from a global need to address rising liver disease rates. The liver, a vital organ, performs essential functions like detoxifying the blood, aiding digestion, and regulating metabolism. Keeping the liver healthy is crucial for the overall function of your body. However, liver diseases, including fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and cirrhosis, are becoming increasingly common worldwide, posing a significant public health challenge.



Liver diseases can be silent but have severe consequences if not addressed timely. They are often linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and alcohol consumption. This global health concern highlights the importance of proactive liver health management.



Mylife365.me addresses this need by helping users track their daily habits and providing them with tools like discounted Fibroscan tests. These initiatives play a critical role in early detection and intervention, which can significantly alter the course of liver diseases. Focusing on liver health, Mylife.365 contributes to a broader effort to reduce the global burden of liver diseases, emphasising the need for a healthy lifestyle and regular health check-ups.



Expansion to France and India: A New Chapter



The launch of Mylife365.me in France and India is a testament to the app's growing importance in the global health landscape. This expansion allows the app to reach diverse populations, each with unique health challenges and needs. It's an opportunity for Mylife365.me to adapt and cater to different cultural and lifestyle contexts, furthering its mission to promote health and wellness universally.



Mylife365's expansion into new territories is a significant step in making health tracking and liver wellness a global priority. The app's user-friendly design, focus on liver health, and integration of Fibroscan technology make it a comprehensive tool for anyone looking to take control of their health. As mylife365.me grows, it continues to be a leading force in health and wellness apps.



For more information, please visit: MyLife365.Me



For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:



Nikolas Markakis

nikolas@iconicdigital.co.uk

[020 7100 0726]



Connect with MyLife365.Me on social media:

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mylife365.me

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mylife365.me/

- X (Formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/MyLife365_Me

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mylife365-me/ class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="https://www.linkedin.com/company/mylife365-me/" href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/mylife365-me/">https://www.linkedin.com/company/mylife365-me/