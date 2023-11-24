MyLife365.Me: A Vital Tool in the Fight Against Liver Disease in the U.S.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2023 -- The MyLife365.Me emerges as a crucial ally in combating liver disease, an ailment affecting over 100 million people in the United States. According to the American Liver Foundation, an estimated 80-100 million U.S. adults have fatty liver disease, largely due to dietary habits characterised by high consumption of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats. These eating patterns contribute to obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are major risk factors for developing fatty liver disease.



In 2020, liver disease was responsible for the deaths of 51,642 U.S. adults, marking it as the 12th leading cause of death. Moreover, chronic liver disease was notably the 8th leading cause of death among non-Hispanic African American/Black individuals aged 45–64 years in 2019, underscoring the disproportionate impact of this disease on certain racial and ethnic groups.



In the U.S., a significant number of individuals are living with undiagnosed liver disease, often due to a lack of awareness and understanding of the risk factors. MyLife365.Me confronts this challenge head-on. By offering a platform for tracking daily lifestyle choices, including diet and exercise, and incorporating Fibroscan data, the app provides a personalised approach to liver health management. This functionality is especially crucial in a country grappling with widespread liver disease, often exacerbated by factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heavy alcohol consumption. MyLife365.Me helps users identify and modify behaviours that may be detrimental to their liver health. By making it easy to log daily habits and see the impact of these choices, the app encourages a proactive approach to health.



Moreover, integrating Fibroscan data into the app allows for a more nuanced understanding of an individual's liver health, offering a clear picture of any existing issues. This is vital for early detection and management of liver conditions, enabling users to take timely action. Through its comprehensive features, MyLife365.Me doesn't just track health; it empowers users to actively improve it. By addressing the gap in awareness and providing easy-to-use tools for health monitoring, MyLife365.Me stands as a beacon of hope for those at risk of or living with liver disease in the U.S.



MyLife365.Me emphasises that liver health is integral to overall well-being, even for those who don't suspect any liver issues. Taking care of the liver is, in essence, taking care of one's total health. The liver performs critical functions affecting the entire body, and maintaining health can have far-reaching benefits. This perspective encourages all users, regardless of their current health status, to engage with the app, prioritising liver health in their broader health and wellness journey.



