MyLife365.Me App Now Available for Users in the UK, Australia, and USA

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- London, 17/10/2023 - In an exciting expansion, MyLife365.Me, the innovative life management application, is proud to announce its availability to users in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States. This move signifies the app's rapid growth and its commitment to cater to a global audience.



Launched originally in the United Kingdom, MyLife365.Me has quickly become an essential tool for thousands who seek to streamline their day-to-day activities, set personal goals, and manage their overall well-being. The app's intuitive design and plethora of features have garnered acclaim, making this expansion a natural next step in its journey.



Features and Benefits



- MyLife365.Me has established itself as more than just a productivity tool. Its unique features include:

- Personal Goal Setting: Assists users in mapping out their ambitions and tracking their progress.

- Daily Task Management: Streamlines day-to-day chores and obligations, allowing for a seamless blend of work and personal life.

- Wellness Trackers: Enables individuals to monitor their health, fitness, and mental well-being.

- Secure Cloud Storage: Ensures all personal data, goals, and tasks are stored safely and can be accessed anytime, anywhere.



"We're thrilled to bring MyLife365.Me to an even broader audience," said founder Mark Endersby, CEO at MyLife365.Me. "Our goal has always been to enhance the lives of our users, and this expansion reaffirms our commitment to that mission."



Availability and Pricing

Effective immediately, users in the UK, Australia, and the USA can download MyLife365.Me from both the App Store and Google Play. The app offers a free version with optional in-app purchases for a more enriched experience.



About MyLife365.Me

Founded in 2022, MyLife365.Me is dedicated to helping individuals lead balanced and fulfilling lives. By merging cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, the app provides a platform for users to navigate the complexities of modern life with ease.



For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:



Gary Elliott

email: gary@iconicdigital.co.uk

Tel: +44(0)20 7100 0726