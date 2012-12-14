New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Latina television superstar, Laura Posada, joined MyLifestyle readers, sponsors and other selected guests at Papasito’s Restaurant to celebrate her birthday and MyLifestyle magazine cover that included her husband, recently retired NY Yankee all-star Jorge Posada. Three of Vittorio D’ Firenze (http://www.vdffashion.com) owners—Juan, Juan Enrique and Julio Cesar Lozano—represented the company as one of the sponsors for the event, and were more than happy to take part in the celebration of such an accomplished and recognized woman in the Latin community.



Vittorio D’ Firenze, an enterprise company, offers the latest fashion trends in Italian shoes, handbags and wallets. They offer a system of sales through catalog for entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming VDF sales representatives to not only get the experience in the world of fashion, but also increase their success and financial stability. VDF products are of the highest quality materials and are offered through their catalogs or online shopping. Their brand and products are highly recognized throughout North, Central and South America.



Part of the Vittorio d’ Firenze powerful brand awareness and publicity stems from a 7-year long and amazing business relationship with Hispanic advertising/public relations agency, Power Media Group(http://www.powermediagroup.com). With PMG’s knowledge of the Hispanic market and their mentality in how to best serve the client, VDF has seen an astounding growth within the Hispanic community.



To see footage of the Laura Posada, MyLifestyle event, click on http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBZ7XTr8Qt0



Hispanic-owned Power Media Group (PMG) is a public relations and advertising agency specializing in creating and implementing all-inclusive Spanish language campaigns that help businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. In August 2012, PMG received U.S. Government Registrations & Certifications in four different categories (SBA, D&B, CCR, and ORCA) that will advance the company's growth into the expanding bilingual business world. In addition to traditional campaigns, PMG utilizes innovative grassroots media campaigns that are designed to reach out to the rapidly growing Hispanic population that contributes more than $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy annually.



The agency has won multiple awards and recognitions for its work including 2010 and 2011 ADDY Awards for Excellence in the Website Design and Local Radio categories. In addition, PMG won the United States Small Business Administration Minority Small Business Champion of the Year Award in 2010. The company's clients include Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor. To further strengthen its commitment to the multicultural market, Patricia and Tony Gracia launched the Power Woman Business Center in 2011. This non-profit 501 c3 organization serves as a business incubator that reaches out to entrepreneurs and helps them navigate the difficult economic environment.



A 501 c3 nonprofit organization, Power Woman Business Center was founded by Patricia and Tony Gracia in 2011 to help stimulate the economy by actively creating jobs. The organization serves as an incubator for entrepreneurs who lack the necessary resources to successfully create a business. Established in the Santa Clarita Valley Enterprise Zone, the PWBC facility provides office equipment such as cubicles, computers, fax machines, telephones, Internet, along with a conference room and even a fully stocked kitchen



An entrepreneur’s dream launching pad, PWBC donates countless hours to overseeing the development and success of each business that comes within the organization. The PWBC provides training and leadership seminars, business planning and networking strategies to all of its members. It is this kind of dedication, along with community and board member support, that allows the program to exist.