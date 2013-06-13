MyLiftKits.com - Relaunches Website with New Simpler Product Choices

Culver City, CA - California -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- MyLiftKits.com, creator of Shoe Lifts, announces the relaunch of their website with more streamlined product choices and new design. MyLiftKits has been helping people gain height instantly with their high quality and durable height insoles.



The goal in redoing the website MyLiftKits.com was to streamline products themselves, their reviews, videos and other information on the website. Here is a highlight of what was achieved with the site redesign.



Products streamlined



No more complicated products packs or names. We offer 5 products for men and 3 for women.



Three men’s products come in 2 inch, 1 inch and Adjustable height shoe lift. Two other mens products are discount packs.



Two women’s products are 1 inch and Adjustable height shoe lift. One other women’s product is a discount pack. Simple!



Header banner for Promotions



We have placed a banner in the header with current offer for the visiting customers. An example would be Free shipping for all orders over $50.



New sleek site design



MyLiftKits has always strived to be a lifestyle choice for people wishing they had an even playing field when it comes to competition where physical appearances clearly matter. Our site reflects a new sleek design with no clutter and only the most important information present on the pages.



Although, it may seem that the products are mostly shoe lifts for men, women are finding that using shoe lifts in their shoes is easy and as effective.



MyLiftkits offers the best shoe lifts for men and women.



Contact Info:

MyLiftKits.com Corporate Headquarters

Culver City, CA 90230

Customer Service : 323-545-4217

M-F 9am-6pm PST