Mylocaleshop E-Commerce Portal for Vendors to Brand Up Their Products

Abule Ijesha Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Hey! are you looking for a lift for your business? Are you waiting for a platform where you can have the global exposure of your products? Mylocaleshop, an online shopping sales in Nigeria has opened its doors to welcome you. Mylocaleshop is a window for the local vendors to launch their products countrywide.



Mylocaleshop is the illustrious name of online shops in Nigeria as we have studied hard to know the taste of customers of all generations. We have a huge collection of all the products which fascinate the generation-next group; alluring electronic gadgets, spellbinding books (catering, educational, novels and dramas), happening wardrobe collection and many more. This is a doorway which felicitates the SMEs and vendors to Nigerian commercial market via internet. So if you want to be a member of a next-generation e-commerce platform hurry up to register and list your products on the official website of mylocaleshop.com



You can rely on us



Mylocaleshop is a nerve centre for all well known international and local brands which is enough to charm your mind. You can choose any channel for payment like ATM,.We guarantee you with a safe shopping in Nigeria as we have the super Interswitch network which helps you to track your transaction details from anywhere in Nigeria.



We are in partnership with NIPOST; authorized postal service within and outside Nigeria using their EMS speedpost courier service as distribution channel. We provide you the clear details so that you can track the delivery progress of what you are buying. Today online shopping in Nigeria is on its rise and My Local eShop is where you can see the meeting of all the brands/Shops under one roof. It is very important for you to shop on My Local eShop which provides you the facilities for safe payment, exciting offers for the happiness of your pocket and surety of secure on time delivery of the product. So if you are looking for a all-in-one emporium then you are invited to mylocaleshop.com; an online ecommerce platform that you can rely on with excellent customer service.



If you view our website you can see that we have a section for art lovers as well. If you are not willing to spare time in roaming in the local market to buy gifts for your loved ones, we are the best solution for you; Also is the latest fashion trends for fashion lovers. We have a wide range of accessories and other gift items at discounted rates. As we care for your comfort , we will take the responsibility to handover your affection to your loved ones.



About My Local eShop

MyLocaleShop is one of the most renowned ecommerce platform for every business as well as vendor to attract the customers on a wide platform with the aid of Internet/GSM technology incorporation with NIPOST.



To Know more please visit our website https://www.mylocaleshop.com/



For any queries & feedback –



feedback@mylocaleshop.com

support@mylocaleshop.com



Contact Us –



+234-806-679-5354

+234-809-509-5575