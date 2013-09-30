MyLocaleShop.com - Best Online Shopping Store for Secure Online Shopping Experience

Abule Ijesha Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- My Local eShop is changing the way Nigerian population do business by promising secure online experience along with great deals & discounts. In a short duration of time, the brand has established itself in the competitive market and is favored by Nigerians for online shopping.



The ecommerce brand deals in computers, clothing, apparels, fashion accessories, electronic gadgets, mobiles, books, arts & crafts, beauty products and a lots more from various vendors. It is quickly becoming the favored local brand with its attractive prices.“Our focus is on changing the way our fellow Nigerian vendors sell their products to a wider market. With My Local eShop, we created a highly secure online shop that hosts the best deals on quality products & brands. Just order online and we will deliver at your doorstep ( EMS Speedpost ). We offer products from various vendors to our customers.



Apart from highly discounted deals on vast range of products, My Local eShop is also popular for its impressive return policy. The online brand also distinguishes itself from other online retail players with its nation-wide delivery and rock bottom shipping rates throughout Nigeria.



The online marketplace is different in another very unique way. It gives merchants the opportunity to advertise and sell their products through the website. This way, it helps local merchants in reaching out to web audience & increasing their revenues. It aims to become the local favorite for online shopping.



About My Local eShop

My Local eShop is a Nigerian ecommerce brand known for bringing best discounts & deals for home durables, clothes, fashion accessories, mobiles, health products, hardware, and electronics. It has become popular for best prices, quick shipping, impressive return policy, and nation-wide coverage. It also makes provision for gift cards and merchant setups. Visit My Local eShop for best deals on high quality products & brands.



Hurry, Sign up now and start selling & buying products nationwide!!! You can also catch our Independence day promo from 1st -7th October 2013



Contact Us –

+234-806-679-5354

+234-809-509-5575



feedback@mylocaleshop.com

support@mylocaleshop.com