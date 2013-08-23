MyLuxury1st Announces Availability of Brazilian Hair Weft

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Leading online retailer of Brazilian Hair Weft — Today at the Online launch, MyLuxury1st announced immediate availability of Brazilian Hair Weft, enabling customers to receive three 100 gram bundles at $100.00 off.



“This is a great opportunity for hair goers to get a great product at a fraction of the cost,” said Denyce, Owner and Hair Extensions Manufacture at MyLuxury1st.



Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from using Brazilian Hair Weft. Lisa Vasquez, a returning customer, recently committed to using Brazilian Hair Weft after cutting off all her own locks. Brazilian Hair Weft will enable Lisa Vasquez to have the length in hair she once had, if not even longer, as there are many lengths to choose from.



Brazilian Hair Weft Availability

Brazilian Hair Weft comes in straight or wavy driven by customer feedback and is part of MyLuxury1st’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. Brazilian Hair Weft is available for immediate purchasing at http://www.Amazon.com/shops/MyLuxury1st



About MyLuxury1st

Founded in 2011, MyLuxury1st (hair extensions) is the worldwide leader in human hair. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the look of women all over the world.



MyLuxury1st and Brazilian Hair Weft are either registered trademarks or trademarks of MyLuxury1st in the United States and/or other countries.



For more information:

Denyce

Text: 3235152021

Denyce@Hairdresser.Net



For more information on Brazilian Hair Weft:

http://www.Amazon.com/shops/MyLuxury1st or

Http://www.MyLuxury1st.com