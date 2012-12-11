MyMEDHoliday Adds Information About Healthcare Providers Across the Globe

East Louise Ave Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- myMEDholiday, a leading site for information on the health and wellness travel industry, has added further information about healthcare providers across the globe. Patients can easily find all necessary information about medical providers, their locations, facilities, and healthcare cost on the website. The website also provides guidance about various agencies that can plan the travel for the patients.



Thousands of people from around the world search for affordable healthcare services in a systematic and refined way. myMEDholiday has made it simpler to find medical centers that use advanced treatment quality in popular destinations like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia etc. From hospitals, cosmetic, dental clinics, dermatology clinics, day spas to a number of other medical provider’s information are obtainable here.



Looking for treatment procedures is also a tiring work, especially when planning for a treatment abroad. For this reason myMEDholiday has brought all the information together on their portal to find the right treatment facilities that would suit customer’s budget and needs. Whether one wants to know about total duration, estimated healthcare cost, or any other facts, this site has it all.



Patients just need to choose a treatment among the options provided the country that they prefer and get all the necessary knowledge regarding anything they want to know. Anything like Ayurveda, cardiology, chronic disease to orthopedics, all kinds of information about the treatment procedures are accessible.



myMEDholiday aims to protect the interest of every customer and give correct information that will enable them to make the right choice. They have made finding healthcare providers a smooth process and by saving time and money as patients search for medical and health information. With the most specific search criteria finding the most relevant providers within just a few clicks have become possible here.



About myMEDholiday

myMEDholiday provides credible data on medical travel or medical tourism. The aim is put at patient’s disposal the latest information on the best medical tourism destinations and healthcare services in the world. The site will help find safe, effective and cost saving alternatives for healthcare and medical needs. To know more log on to http://www.mymedholiday.com.