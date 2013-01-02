myMEDholiday Adds to Its Wealth of Features, Launches Medical Travel Blog

Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Leading Medical Tourism portal, myMEDholiday.com, is building on its impressive array of features by adding an informative blog to their website. In addition to in-depth profiles of over 400 healthcare providers in Thailand, India and Singapore, the site features an interactive tool which allows patients direct access to doctors and facilities; a robust search engine so patients can make decisions based on specific criteria like language support or accreditation; and now, a wide-ranging web log covering a variety of important topics.



The blog aims to keep readers up-to-date with the latest medical tourism news and trends, offer tips and advice on medical tourism destinations, and create a community where would-be medical travelers can submit questions and comments and interact with the professionals operating the site.



A top-level marketing executive at the company stated that, “a medical travel blog not only made sense in terms of fitting into what we are offering patients, but we felt it’s important to have current information available as the industry is experiencing such rapid growth.”



The topics will cover everything from general information about medical travel and medical tourism destinations, to reports on popular treatments and facilities, to niche stories like how ObamaCare might affect the industry or how developing nations intend to cope with outflows of health sector spending. The intent is for posts to be added on at least a weekly basis.



Another rep adds, “medical holiday, medical travel, medical tourism - however you want to refer to it - is really just coming into its own in terms of its potential, so it’s an exciting time for the industry and there’s so much people can learn about how to get better, more affordable, and more efficient care overseas. We want to help in any way possible and the blog puts a lot more information at our visitors’ fingertips.”



About myMEDholiday

myMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



