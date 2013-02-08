myMEDholiday.com Adds Holistic and Alternative Treatment Centers to Its Catalogue of Specialists

East Louise Ave Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Medical tourists seeking a retreat from traditional Western medicine can partake in what is known as CAM, or Complementary and Alternative Medicine, which is comprised of a wide range of therapies that examine the body, mind, and spirit when addressing illnesses. Holistic facilities such as clinics offering anti-aging treatment, and alternative centers like ones practicing Chinese medicine, fall into this category. Patients in search of information about this type of care can find it at myMEDholiday.com which, as with its listings of traditional medical providers, now includes comprehensive data pertaining to CAM providers.



Holistic and alternative centers provide treatment with the same goals as traditional hospitals and clinics, namely, to create a relaxed environment for those who are delivering care, to assure safety and reduce stress for patients, and to improve overall quality of health. This approach is conducive to maintaining the atmosphere needed for some of the more popular CAM therapies like Yoga, Ayurveda, acupuncture, naturopathy, and many others.



myMEDholiday.com features a wealth of information on many of these alternatives, in particular medical and wellness spas. Spa treatments have been incorporated into medical and wellness facilities because they help the body rejuvenate and overcome stress, and they emphasize a key tenet to CAM, which is the linking of body, mind, and spirit. And, unlike conventional hospitals, a symptoms-based approach is de-emphasized in favor of holistic care.



A marketing spokesperson for the company says, “The addition of holistic and alternative treatment centers is important because we can now offer our customers access to an entirely different subset of the healthcare community. It is another value-add for the site and one we are excited about developing.”



While myMEDholiday.com aims to cover all areas of medicine, including CAM, the portal remains a fixture for medical tourists considering traditional treatments in areas like Neurology, Orthopedics, and cancer treatment surgery.



About MyMEDHoliday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/