myMEDholiday.com Adds Malaysia to Its List of Hot Healthcare Destinations

People looking for information on the medical tourism industry are becoming familiar with myMEDholiday.com, a portal that provides a robust bundle of features to anyone considering a trip overseas for healthcare. The site contains detailed profiles of over 400 healthcare providers in Asian countries known for their advanced medical care centers such as Thailand, India, Singapore, and now, Malaysia.



In addition to the profiles of various doctors, hospitals, and clinics spanning all fields of medicine, the site includes an interactive tool with which patients can access facilities directly; a powerful search engine which can recommend treatment centers based on specific criteria such as accreditation, affiliation, and language support; and a dynamic blog that covers an array of important topics.



Information pertaining to the countries represented on the site can be accessed easily through a drop-down tab called, appropriately, “Destinations”. There you will find a brief summary of each country’s medical tourism capabilities, a synopsis of the overall healthcare system there, listings of the most popular cities for medical tourism so you know exactly where to go for what treatment, facilities listed by type or by specialty, and a rotating list of highlighted providers.



One high-ranking member of the company’s Asian-operations team says, “Asian countries such as Singapore, India, and Thailand have established themselves as heavyweights in the multi-billion dollar health & medical tourism market by offering patients from abroad the chance to receive convenient, high-quality, and affordable healthcare that they can’t get at home. At this point in time, it makes sense to include Malaysia as it starts to emerge as a serious player as well.”



The “Destinations” page featuring myMEDholiday.com’s newest location includes a summary touting Malaysia’s new-found prominence as a medical tourism haven, its new and internationally-recognized hospitals and clinics, the highly qualified doctors and specialists who practice there, and a look at some of Malaysia’s better-known fields of expertise such as cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, infertility treatment, and reconstructive surgery . It also cites its reputation as a premier vacation destination due to the balmy tropical climate and warm hospitality. Like the other Asian leaders, Malaysia claims to satisfy both halves of the healthcare travel equation with a successful “medical” infrastructure and a thriving “tourism” industry, too.



Each facility listed in the medical travel “Destinations” pages is qualified and up-to-date with the latest in healthcare technology and trends, and has met myMEDholiday.com’s strict membership criteria before having their profiles listed free of charge.



myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



