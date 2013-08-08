myMEDholiday.com Adds Taiwan to Its Medical Tourism Services

Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The popular medical tourism portal provides a comprehensive list of services and covers many medical procedures, wellness treatments and healthcare facilities throughout Asia. Taiwan is the seventh country in myMEDholiday.com’s portfolio, joining Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, and South Korea to their growing list of countries where medical services are offered.



A myMEDholiday.com spokesperson stated, “We at myMEDholiday.com have put together for your convenience the latest medical and health information resources and health care facilities from around the world. We are proud and pleased to add Taiwan to our growing list of medical tourism destinations, given that is has one of the best healthcare systems in the region. It is rightly becoming recognized as one of the top medical tourism destinations in the world. ”



myMEDholiday.com offers various options on its site for visitors to find the best clinics, medical & wellness centers, and hospitals in Taiwan according to their particular needs and requirements. The portal is designed to compare the prices, treatment options, doctors, facilities and health care services that Taiwan offers.



The spokesperson added that, “We have carefully selected each medical and healthcare provider we list on our site, and we will be working closely with Taiwan’s hospitals, clinics and government bodies to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data provided. We strive to give our visitors only the latest, best information that will enable them to make the right choices concerning their medical care.”



In short, myMEDholiday.com delivers direct access to the best medical providers and healthcare facilities in Taiwan, be they hospitals, medical centers, dental clinics, cosmetic or plastic surgery clinics, fertility clinics, LASIK or eye surgery clinics, rehabilitation centers, holistic or alternative centers, skin care clinics, and more.



About myMEDholiday.com

myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience in online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns. Their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the best information available to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving solution for their health and medical needs.



To learn more, please visit http://www.mymedholiday.com



To find a Hospital visit directly at http://www.mymedholiday.com/providers/62/hospitals at Taiwan and other locations.