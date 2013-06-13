myMEDholiday.com Broadens Its Provider Directory with the Addition of LASIK/Eye Surgery Clinics

Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In what has become a frequent occurrence of late, myMEDholiday.com has expanded its offerings yet again, this time in its “Medical Providers” directory, a key area of the firm’s enlightening web portal that provides a wealth of important information to the growing number of worldwide medical travelers. An extensive list of top healthcare providers now includes LASIK / Eye Surgery facilities and helps round out their roster of specialist clinics that had already contained records of cosmetic/plastic surgeons, holistic/alternative care centers, dermatologists, fertility clinics, dentists, and rehabilitation centers.



In addition to their catalogue of healthcare providers - which maintains in-depth profiles of 500 select medical facilities in key Asian medical tourism hotspots - myMEDholiday.com offers visitors an array of other features such as an interface which gives direct access to hospitals, clinics, and doctors; a search tool so patients can locate facilities based on distinct criteria like language support or accreditation; and an instructive blog that covers many areas of the medical tourism industry.



A marketing representative from the company said, “Everyone seems to know someone who’s had LASIK, and as a result, more and more people are considering it themselves. It has become very popular as a medical travel option, as have many other eye-care procedures, so given this growth and the substantial cost-savings achieved by having it done overseas, it was necessary to add these providers to our site.”



myMEDholiday.com lists leading LASIK/Eye Surgery Clinics from countries like Thailand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea, and has plans for additional expansion as medical tourism continues to boom. And in addition to the aforementioned specialist clinics, the site features profiles of an abundance of hospitals, a variety of wellness spas and destination spas, medical tourism agencies, and home healthcare agencies.



About myMEDholiday.com

myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



