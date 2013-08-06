myMEDholiday.com Launches 8-Part Blog Series Covering 3-Day Fam Trip in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The outing was a three-day affair that introduced international bloggers and writers from nearby ASEAN countries and the USA to a selection of spa treatments, anti-aging skincare procedures, and holistic medicine in Bangkok, and myMEDholiday.com was invited to attend the event.



Media were placed in the shoes of real wellness tourists, and myMEDholiday’s blogger was treated to everything from Thai massage, to laser skin treatments, to holistic health check-ups and liver detoxification. Visits were paid to The Oasis Spa for their signature “King of Oasis Massage” with the blog describing the pampering in vivid detail; to Samitivej Hospital where media stopped by the Esthetics Institute, the Bioscor Hair Restoration Center, and their famous “Life Center”; and Absolute Health Integrative Medicine, for a range of holistic/anti-aging therapies on offer there.



Each facility was detailed in a post which not only describes the treatments received, but offers insight into pricing, recovery times, the duration of various treatments, and how convenient they were. myMEDholiday’s blogger says, “The trip they put together was great. It was basically a showcase of Thailand’s health & wellness industry and it really opened the eyes of the media members who participated. We came away with a better understanding of what’s on offer for wellness tourists and really enjoyed ourselves as well.”



Apart from the detailed posts about health and wellness facilities, the blog series also includes reviews of accommodation at the trendy Sofitel So Bangkok hotel, lunches in high-end international buffets such as Red Oven World Food Market (at Sofitel So Bangkok) and Café@2 (at Conrad Bangkok hotel), and a special welcome dinner at Bangkok’s esteemed Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant.



On the final night, media attended the “Fabulous Night Exclusive Party” at the Sofitel So which brought together all the major players of the “Find Your Fabulous” campaign for cocktails and a ladies “40+” fashion show.



About myMEDholiday.com

myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To know more about Medical Tourism Service; visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/