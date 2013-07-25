myMEDholiday.com to Participate in Thai Tourism's Exclusive "Find Your Fabulous" Media Junket

Thailand, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Worldwide media are set to partake in a special event aimed at familiarizing them with Thailand’s flourishing wellness industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s “Media FAM Trip 2013” will provide journalists from around the world with an up-close and personal look at an invigorating selection of health and beauty procedures from leading providers in Bangkok.



An elite group of writers and bloggers from the US and neighboring ASEAN countries has been invited to receive an array of skincare procedures, spa treatments, and holistic medicine from the 18th-20th July, 2013, in Thailand’s bustling capital, and leading medical-tourism web portal myMEDholiday.com has been chosen as one of the preferred participants.



The media familiarization outing is part of the TAT’s “Find Your Fabulous” campaign which intends to remind everyone that once in a while we need to step out of our day-to-day lives and relocate our fabulous selves with the kinds of health & wellness treatments that the amazing Thailand is known for.



Participants in the FAM Trip will visit six facilities in Bangkok popular with both local and international patients for expert dermatological care (APEX Profound Beauty), holistic/anti-aging procedures (Holistic Medical Centre, the “Life Center” by Samitivej, and Absolute Health Integrative Medical Center), and Wellness Spa treatments (The Oasis Spa, and Divana Virtue Spa & Medical).



myMEDholiday.com, whose in-depth listings of medical providers are one of its main attributes – and which includes health and wellness facilities – hopes to benefit from experiencing some of its featured providers’ services. A media representative for the site said, “This FAM Trip event is an excellent opportunity for media and journalists in the medical tourism space to really discover what a key medical travel destination has to offer. For a leading medical travel blog like myMEDholiday, it is a chance to learn more about Thailand’s health and wellness’ latest offerings and to get hands on experiences to share with our members and readers.”



Media are also invited to a “Fabulous Night Exclusive Party” on Friday the 19th at the trendy Sofitel So Bangkok – who is sponsoring accommodations for media – which will unite key supporters of the “Find Your Fabulous” project including local news stations, representatives from campaign partners like Thai Airways and AsiaWebDirect, Thai celebrities for a “40+ Fabulous” fashion show, and TAT Governor Mr. Suraphon Svetasreni.



