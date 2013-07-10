myMEDholiday.com's Popular Blog Examines Insurance Plans with Medical Tourism Coverage

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Leading medical tourism portal, myMEDholiday.com, has made another informative post to its wide-reaching blog, this time pertaining to the intriguing potential for Western-based insurance carriers to provide medical-tourism coverage.



Citing US insurance companies specifically, the article acknowledges this recent development as “outside-the-box” thinking, and provides examples of several major firms who have introduced coverage – or added enhancements to existing coverage – that include provisions for the costs of healthcare received across borders.



myMEDholiday.com is renowned for providing comprehensive information about the world of medical travel, and seeks to inform people about cost-effective medical treatments in Asian countries such as Thailand, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. They offer users access to over 500 select facilities from all walks of healthcare and its blog aims to keep clients abreast of the industry’s latest news and trends.



The post about medical tourism insurance coverage was intended to make patients and even healthcare benefits administrators aware of the potential savings that these kind of arrangements offer. A leading marketing representative at myMEDholiday said, “Adding provisions for receiving cross-border, in-network care has the potential to really open things up for patients and for providers in places like India, Thailand, and of course Mexico and other locations near the US like Costa Rica. We felt we could contribute to the discussion by talking about the plans, costs, and how much protection they offer to our clients, medical tourists.”



As this excerpt from the blog notes, “This is seemingly a win-win situation as it affords the insured more options and lower out-of-pocket costs, and the insurers are paying significantly less to the healthcare providers for their services.” In addition to satisfying one of the main tenets of MT, which is affordability, especially for Americans, it brings into play the other half of the medical travel experience, which is the holiday aspect, and with it the compelling possibility for healthcare and vacation to be tied together as fringe benefits.



The post mentions managed healthcare company WellPoint’s arrangement with a broad medical network in India, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina’s (BCBSSC) direct relationships with facilities in Asia and elsewhere, and Aetna’s cross-border deal with an HMO program in Mexico, and it can be found at myMEDholiday.com.



myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



