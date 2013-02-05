Mymichiganinsurance.com Offers the Best Michigan Auto Insurance Rates

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Michigan auto insurance is as expensive as I've ever seen it says Jayson with Averson Insurance Agency. Michigan's no fault laws along with unlimited medical coverage have really driven up the insurance rates worse then ever. Now is a better time then ever to shop rates with an independent agent that can provide you quotes with multiple carriers and in most cases get you the best rates. Here are a few tips to consider when looking to lower your Michigan auto insurance rates.



1. Cut costs, not coverage-Some agents and online services will try to cut your insurance rates simply by removing coverage. This isn't the way to save money and can be a costly mistake when you need the coverage. If your carrying an extremely low deductible it isn't a bad idea to increase it, but make sure you keep it at a price you can afford if and when you need the coverage.

2. Increase your bodily injury liability-Most people don't realize it, but you are held responsible if you hurt someone in a automobile accident and it causes them extreme pain and suffering. This protection is provided under your bodily injury liability coverage. It is essential to review what limits are best to protect your hard earned assets. There are very few cases where carrying the state minimum requirements is enough coverage.

3. Insure everything with the same company-Finding a company that is a good match for your home, auto, motorcycle, etc... is the best way to get lower rates and make sure your protected properly. Insuring all of your property with one company will get you a multiple policy discount and can save you up to 40% in most cases. It is also better to insure all of your insurance products with the same agency so they know what is going on and can make sure that all the insurance products are working together properly. Using one agency is the best way to insure they are providing you the coverage that you need.



When you compare Michigan auto insurance , make sure your thinking about the things mentioned above says Jayson. Don't just look at price as the only deciding factor when purchasing insurance. You need to trust your agent and you need to choose an agency that will provide you top notch customer service. Don't be afraid to ask questions while your reviewing the new quotes. The more questions you ask, the better off you will be in the long run.



