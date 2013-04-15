MyMilitaryBase.com Offers Free Guides That Make PCS Moves Easier for Military Families

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- MyMiliatryBase.com is a relocation resource that informs military families about a military base or installation before they arrive. The guides published on their website cover all important aspects of a military base such as the mission & units stationed there, military housing information, hospital & schools nearby, local entertainment & activities and much more.



The media spokesperson for My Military Base was quoted as saying, “Our aim is to become the primary resource used by moving military families. Our guides offer basic but important details about every military base there is. Military spouses especially have lots of questions that need answering before an official relocation. Our military base guides answer those questions and provide a platform where families can leave comments, reviews, and further discuss specific military posts.”



The website also frequently publishes articles that offer tips for military families. Articles such as “How to Save for a PCS” and “Preparing for PCS” provide heads up information to military families which they can keep in mind when making decisions during and before their relocation due to PCS orders.



Each military base guide offers external links to other resources that can help individuals gain further in-sight regarding their new home and its surroundings. The military base guides are organized according to the state they belong to for easy access. The Camp Pendleton Guide, for example, is located under military bases in California. The whole website is designed intuitively in this way.



MyMiliatryBase.com was launched by Family Media LLC, a company which has established itself as a reliable provider of free and useful guides. MyMilitaryBase.com is their first effort at serving our military families and spouses. It comes at just the right time because April is the Month of the Military Child and May will be Military Family month.



About MyMilitaryBase.com

