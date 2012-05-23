MyPaydayLoans.com Updates Website Info to Facilitate Informed Decisions

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- MyPaydayLoans.com has recently updated their website with new information to help customers more easily navigate their process and stay better informed about payday loans. MyPaydayLoans.com provides multiple offers from their network of lenders for fast and easy payday loans with funds available within 24 hours.



It can be quite a task to budget money, especially in financially tight times. While MyPaydayLoans.com can safely, securely and simply get borrowers the money they need when they need it, they also provide valuable information to help consumers make the best choice and know their rights under the law. “To showcase our standards and protect our customers, we’ve updated our website with crucial information so that consumers can make informed choices,” said a MyPaydayLoans.com specialist.



Rather than being a direct lender, MyPaydayLoans.com works with a network of trusted lenders that compete for each customer’s business. Consequently, applicants are presented with a number of options that allow them to choose for themselves and review the terms of the offered loans without any obligation to continue.



Applicants merely fill out a simple online application on their secure website and they are eligible to apply for and borrow an amount ranging from $100 to $1,500. Upon acceptance, customers are presented with multiple offers from lenders ready to offer a cash advance.



After choosing the product that works best for them, the customer affixes their e-signature to the lender’s contract and funds are deposited into their bank account within 24 hours.



While credit history has no influence over the acceptance, MyPaydayLoans.com applicants must be 18 or older, a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S. and provide proof of income such as pay stub or social security check, a valid phone number and have a bank account in their name.



MyPaydayLoans.com offers the information applicants need to become safe and smart consumers. The website now has numerous articles that explain the advantages of getting payday loans online and the lenders rights as well as the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them. “We want to ensure a smooth loan lending process for everyone involved, which means it is in everyone’s best interest to provide applicants with all of the information that we can so that they can make sound financial decisions,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.mypaydayloans.com



