MyPaydayLoanUS Now Offering California Residents Convenient and Immediate Online Loans

San Ramon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- MyPaydayLoanUS is a leading provider of online loans in California and now the company is giving residents of that state a new way to access loans. The company is offering its short term loans online to give borrowers a convenient way to access loans immediately. This arrangement also lets borrowers build a different kind of relationship with their loan provider since they don’t have to visit a standalone loan office. A MyPaydayLoanUS spokesperson commented that “many borrowers prefer to deal with their loans online because they can enter their information from the privacy of their own homes and receive their loans quickly through direct deposit into their accounts.”



MyPaydayLoanUS is a licensed payday loan provider in the State of California so borrowers can be assured that state agencies have reviewed the policies and procedures of the company and have determined that this is a company borrowers can trust. Visitors to the company’s website are able to apply for and initiate their loan process quickly and the amount of time it takes to complete the application process can be as short as three minutes. The MyPaydayLoanUS process requires no additional documentation via fax and approvals are often received in real time with cash deposits made the next day.



Borrowers can access the MyPaydayLoanUS website 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the company’s expert support team is available at all times to answer questions and offer advice as borrowers move through the loan application process.



To learn more about My Payday Loan US, visit the company’s website at http://mypaydayloanus.com/ or call 888.458.4010 to speak with a company representative. My Payday Loan US also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.



About MyPaydayLoanUS

MyPaydayLoanUS is a leading online Payday loan provider licensed by California Department of Corporations (License # 1004482). MyPaydayLoanUS focuses on servicing online consumers who seek an alternative to loan relationship to gain convenient and immediate access to short term loans.



Contact Details:

Company Name:

MyPaydayLoanUS

E-mail:

info@mypaydayloanus.com

Customer Service:

1-888-458-4010

Address:

231 Market Place # 385

San Ramon, CA 94583



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