MyPC Plan by Techvedic Launched in 4 Major Countries

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The on-demand technical support provider, Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD wishes to announce the launch of their bundled services program, myPC Plan, to the four major markets of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The myPC Plan can be found on the company’s online stores located on the country-based websites, or it can be ordered over the phone.



The myPC Plan, powered by Norton Internet Security Software, Norton AntiVirus, and AVG PC Optimization Tool, is a blend of software programs that targets user software and hardware components to make computing more stable, smooth, fast, and secure. More information on the company and their offered products and services can be found by following Techvedic Technologies Twitter and Techvedic Technologies Facebook.



The decision by Techvedic Technologies Janakpuri to offer the myPC Plan in these markets is a result of their vast growth. Since their conception in 2009, Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Delhi has increased its customer base to well over 75,000 users. Canada and Australia have shown impressive results with these countries surging in internet access users. The company’s move to explore these booming markets coincides with its decision to also make the myPC Plan available in the already saturated markets of the US and UK.



The vision of Techvedic Technologies Janakpuri is summed up in a comment by the Managing Director of their Marketing and Tech Support Division, Anurag Sharma, “Technology makes life simple and we make technology simple. We completely understand the panic experienced by users when their technological products fail to deliver expected performance as promised by manufacturers. We, therefore, provide a comprehensive platform for solving all computing issues, regardless of platform, brand, or warranty period.”



“The concept is to empower our customers by linking their calls with various vendors in order to more efficiently and effectively solve their computer and other technological issues,” said the Vice President over Business Development at Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Delhi who also added, “We decided to provide the myPC Plan as a compact package that would address the combined needs of performance, general PC health, and security.”



About Techvedic

Techvedic Technologies PVT LTD Delhi has seen incredible growth and currently services over 75,000 customers since its founding four years ago in 2009. The company’s success lies in its on-demand approach to tech support services that are available to both businesses and in-home individuals. Consumers can follow them at Techvedic Technologies Facebook and Techvedic Technologies Twitter.



