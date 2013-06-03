Piano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Targeting all age groups, no matter how small their experience with computers, Co-Founders Bill and Mimi Witcher are hoping to raise $25,000 to add more videos to their already impressive online school. Started by two caring seniors who saw a need to help people, already intimidated by the online learning process yet with a hunger for knowledge, the empty nesters started an online learning system for “Boomers and Seniors” hoping to become more computer savvy.



“We invested thousands and thousands of hours over an eight-year period in order to share on the Internet Mimi’s proven computer classroom learning system.” said Bill Witcher, Co-Founder of MyPCSchool.com. Mimi was successful in the classroom because she would present all of her Lesson Plans in bite-size chunks. She would first show her students what they would be doing. Provide them with a written copy for them to refer to as they did the Lesson Plan. See-Read-Do. Now MyPCSchool.com is the largest online learning site with lesson plans created specifically for Boomers and Seniors.



Expanding in 2008 from an online classroom to an online campus, learning opportunities on the innovative site now include “Photography Studio”, “The Travel Center”, “Campus Kitchen”, “Health and Fitness Center”, “Internet Cafe”, “Government Center” and “LifeLong Learning”.



Free Lesson Plans available on the site offer a sample of how easy it is to understand and read Mimi’s personalized plans for students. “There is no “geek speak” on our site. Lessons are presented in "bite-sized chunks" so students are not overloaded with information.” said Witcher. Targeting the ninety-two million Boomers and Seniors now online and eager to learn the duo plan to continually build on what they’ve been able to accomplish not having come from a computer generation themselves.



Crowdfunding perks for the impressive project include MyPCSchool.com discounted tuition, personal online tutoring sessions, and a benevolent participation in a scholarship program for seniors in retirement communities and community centers. Additional perks are on the artful side with an 11” by 14” signed photograph by wildlife photographer David Berry also a faculty member.



