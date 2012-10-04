MyPlace.sg, Singapore's Leading Online Magazine for Interior Design, Launches Style Gallery

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- MyPlace.sg, one of Singapore’s leading online magazine for interior design, furniture and furnishings, expands on its content with the launch of Style Gallery. Consisting of interior design projects by key interior design firms in Singapore, it is the go-to library of reference projects for homeowners. In addition, MyPlace.sg has also introduced some major changes to the design and content to enhance readers’ user experience.



Style Gallery features a portfolio of real homes for those on the hunt for real-life inspiration for their homes. The library is set to grow in the coming months, giving readers a dedicated resource for their interior design needs. Available in the gallery are homes across a variety of themes, from traditional and tropical to minimalist and eclectic. This section has also been designed for easy navigation. Aside from viewing each home in its entirety, visitors can easily filter the photographs according to space or theme. Those who are interested to reach the interior design firm of a particular project will find the contact information readily available on the page.



On top of that, the Profiles section is where readers will obtain a one-stop resource for quality providers of interior design services, along with suppliers of fixtures, fittings, furniture and furnishings. To aid the user experience, this section has been revamped recently to include smooth filtering across categories.



Among the latest additions to this stable of providers are the following:



- Space N Living

- Kronotex

- RenoLab Interiors

- AGnS Design

- Legrand



Since the launch of MyPlace.sg last year, the site has grown exponentially in content and design to engage readers. MyPlace.sg is now the go-to site for readers looking for the latest updates on new store openings and launches of products and collections. In a climate of developing appreciation for design, enriching content such as renovation ideas and feng shui tips, as well as practical, smart advice on financing the home have proven to be popular among those in search of savvy information on contemporary living.



About MyPlace.sg

MyPlace.sg is a venture by Singapore-based online publishing firm Concep LLP. Launched in June 2011, MyPlace.sg rose quickly to be one of Singapore’s leading online magazine for interiors, furniture and furnishings. A resource for homeowners and interior designers, MyPlace.sg presents fresh updates on new brands, stores, collections and products in Singapore. The content also includes regular interviews with designers and brand owners, as well as feature stories on interior design.