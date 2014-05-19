Florida, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- MyPromotionalPens.com announces free shipping on qualifying orders over $100 while offering the largest inventory of promotional pens. The company prides themselves for serving diverse industries such as the medical industry. Also, they guarantee that the product will reach on time without any issue and will function as planned, be printed as approved, and the imprint will not rub off.



The company aims to offer tons of new product categories & products and does not consider themselves as a company providing pens, even possesses capabilities to get and print any product on the market as they add new products on a daily basis. Now, one need not worry about long waiting for customer support on phone calls, instead the customer will get issues addressed in the record time and with 100% satisfaction.



Some of their featured categories are plastic pens, metal pens, stylus pens, free setup pens, multi-color imprint pens, cedar pens, screamer pens, and many more. Leaving behind the fact of providing one of the best featured designs in pens, the company also owns expertise in offering a diverse range of products such as bags, food & candy, office, outdoor & leisure, stationary, wearable, drink ware, and more.



Besides the impeccable services offered by MyPromotionalPens.com, a spokesperson from the company mentions, “One of the things that you must think about is the dealer that you are about to buy from. It is always advisable that you buy promotional pens from a dealer that has been in operation for a relatively long period of time. We have shifted through poor suppliers over the years and distribute nothing but pens from top trusted suppliers in the industry. The dealer should also be one that is highly esteemed by members of the society. One example of a good dealer is mypromotionalpens.com. We are the mentioned qualities.”



About MyPromotionalPens.com

My Promotional Pens is the largest online inventory of promotional pens. They have an easily searchable website with many categories, search filters and sorting capabilities. Their services take a further leap with their offering of free proofs after an order is placed or before an order is placed to help the customer achieve the exact layout and look the customer wants prior to printing. Along with their free logo, graphic art design service, they offer the lowest minimums in the industry for customers.



For more information, please visit- http://www.mypromotionalpens.com



Contact Us

Watkinsville, GA 30677 USA

P - (866) 856-7063

F - (706) 955-0003

orders@mypromotionalpens.com