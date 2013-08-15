MyPromotionalPens.com Offers Thoroughly Planned Promotions for Medical Organizations via Syringe Pens

Old Town, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- A look alike of an actual syringe, syringe pens is an effective way of representing businesses with a medical background. The concept has been well-received by various medical organizations including medical schools & colleges, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and others. While the technique is itself a vivid example of marketing within a specific domain, it yet requires a thoroughly planned approach for maximized promotion.



MyPromotionalPens.com, a renowned online store offering a wide range of custom pens, believes in delivering a better and organized perspective for medical organizations' promotions. The store thus offers promotional syringe pens that carry the ad copy and logos of the respective organizations.



What makes them better is the amount of hard work they put on designing these pens' outer looks. MyPromotionalPens.com is equipped with a team of talented and organized copywriters and graphic designers that collectively put their best in developing these printed syringe pens. The team remains specific to the client's requirements and merges its utmost creativity to develop the best looks for custom logo pens.



Mr. Richard Wallace, a key spokesperson for MyPromotionalPens.com, further emphasizes on the quality of their promotional pens, “We believe any pen which stumbles when it comes to writing, or breaks easily, does no good to your business reputation, especially when your logo is right on it. Our ranges of promotional pens are developed with the state-of-the-art technologies and assure best quality to its users.”



Customers can order these pens via MyPromotionalPens.com safe and secure online store. The store offers the lowest minimums in the industry to customers who need small orders. The store also ensures its customers with the on-time delivery on all the orders. “Customer Service is our best marketing tool”, ensures the spokesperson.



About MyPromotionalPens.com

My Promotional Pens is a largest online inventory of promotional pens. They have an easily searchable website with many categories, search filters and sorting capabilities. Their services take a further leap with their offering of free proofs after an order is placed or before an order is placed to help the customer achieve the exact layout and look the customer wants prior to printing. Along with their free logo graphic art design service, they offer the lowest minimums in the industry for customers.



Check our range of Promotional Imprinted Pens at- http://www.mypromotionalpens.com/Multi_Color_Promotional_Pens_s/20.htm



Contact Person: Richard Wallace

Telephone No: 866-856-7063

Fax No: - 706-955-0003