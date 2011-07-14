MyReviewsNow Announce New Affiliation with Dentalplans.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2011 -- It is becoming known that neglecting oral health can lead to serious health complications, such as clogged arteries, low birth weight, premature birth, stroke and heart attack. The culprit, say health professionals, is bacteria found in unhealthy gums. But all of these serious issues can be avoided with regular brushing, flossing and periodic dental checkups. Fortunately, these checkups and any resulting repairs do not cost a fortune for consumers with discount dental plans.



A discount dental plan is an alternative to dental insurance. Insurance can require excessive paperwork, reading fine print and annual allowances that prevent patients from caring for their oral health as they should. Unlike dental insurance, there is no annual limit for discount dental plan participants. It only takes minutes to join. There are no health requirements to be approved on discount dental plans. Most plans activate within 3 business days, so patients can quickly get the care they need and deserve. And, best of all, there is no paperwork to fill out. Patients simply present the membership card at participating dentist offices and a discount is automatically applied.



Patients can choose from a wide selection of participating dentists. To find nearby dentists, patients can visit DentalPlans.com and enter their ZIP code. Participating dental professionals have agreed to provide plan members with discounted services. Generally, the savings received during regular checkups will exceed the cost of the plan. The savings are even more impressive when patients require the occasional root canal, extraction, crown or bridge. Members save 10% to 60% on most dental procedures.



Individual discount dental plans and family discount dental plans offer substantial savings on cleanings, checkups, fillings, root canals, crowns, braces and more. Group discount dental plans are also available. Employees appreciate the peace of mind that comes with a family discount dental plan. Braces and minor repairs can really put a dent in the monthly budget. Your employees can rest easy with a discount dental plan.



Some plans include orthodontics and cosmetic procedures. If there comes a time when the plan member needs to upgrade to another discount dental plan, there is no fee to switch plans once a year.



Even consumers who currently have dental insurance can benefit from a discount dental plan. Once patients have received their annual allowance through dental insurance, a discount dental plan can lower dental costs until the next insurance calendar year arrives. There is no reason to halt treatment due to lack of insurance coverage. Discount dental plans purchased through DentalPlans.com and MyReviewsNow have no annual limits.



Dentalplans.com is a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.



