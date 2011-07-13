MyReviewsNow Announces New Affiliation With The Danica Patrick Store

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2011 -- MyReviewsNow in affiliation with the Danica Patrick Store is excited to announce fan discounts on the racing star's latest merchandise including her diecast Indycar. In addition, the Danica Patrick Racing Store is currently showcasing brand new apparel for 2011.



DanicaRacingStore.com is the official online outlet of all Danica Patrick merchandise. It is an outgrowth of Patrick's popularity as a race car driver, a first in the IndyCar Series and currently with NASCAR. Patrick has also built up an extensive media presence in recent years, which has included two appearances in the annual swimsuit issue for Sports Illustrated. This has helped her secure major endorsement deals with multiple companies, including GoDaddy.com, AirTran Airways and 7-Eleven. GoDaddy.com, which has featured Patrick prominently in its popular and controversial Super Bowl TV ad campaigns, hosts the domain for her official store.



All products offered through the Danica Racing Store are officially endorsed by Patrick. Online shoppers can browse through a huge selection of merchandise that offers something for fans of all ages. Fans can make a fashion statement with t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, footwear and other apparel. Most apparel is available in both children sizes and adult sizes.



There are also plenty of collectibles for fans to choose from at the online store. DanicaRacingStore.com features a wide range of key chains, license plates, posters, photos and diecast cars. The best part of this online shopping trip for a Patrick fan is the photos, posters and copies of her book, "Danica: Crossing The Line," which can be purchased complete with Patrick's autograph.



Patrick has left her stamp on professional auto racing in a relatively short amount of time. She debuted in the IndyCar Series in 2005, then went on to finish fourth at the Indianapolis 500 that same year. She also earned the series Rookie of the Year honors after finishing 12th in the series championship standings. She signed with Andretti Green Racing in 2007 and has continued to climb the ladder in the IndyCar Series.



Patrick posted her highest season finish in 2009, when she placed fifth in the IndyCar Series championship points standings. In 2009, Patrick also produced her best showing at the Indianapolis 500 when she claimed third place in the prestigious race. It represented her second career top five finish in that venue and her first podium finish. Starting in 2010, Patrick began racing part-time in the NASCAR Nationwide Series, along with continuing her full-time IndyCar Series schedule. She has done well in the current season, with three Top 10 finishes in six races.



No online shopping experience is complete without promotional offers and discounts. Danica Patrick is currently offering both scale versions of her new, 2011 diescast "Go-Daddy" Indycar at a 20% discount off regular price. MyReviewsNow is excited to partner with Danica in this new affiliation.



Visit The Danica Patrick Racing Store Today!