MyReviewsNow.net LLC Announce Extensive Selection of Gift Ideas This Holiday Season

Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- With Thanksgiving in the past, all attention and focus is on the December holiday season. For those that missed out on Black Friday savings, or simply wish to do their shopping online while saving money and participating in an enjoyable experience, MyReviewsNow.net LLC is pleased to announce they now have a wide variety of gift ideas for all ages. Whether seeking a gift for a family member, friend or loved one, consumers can choose from retailers that provide the perfect gift for men, women, or children.



When individuals sign up to become a member of MyReviewsNow.net LLC, they will be expected to write reviews for certain products in an effort to make other consumers more confident in their purchase. When utilizing MyReviewsNow.net LLC for holiday shopping, members can earn points for every purchase they make and review they write.



With the gift ideas, members can take advantage of earning points when buying sports memorabilia for the sports fanatic this holiday season. There are also various gadgets and tech supplies from top retailers such as The Sharper Image and Brookstone. For that special someone, members can earn points by purchasing jewelry, perfume, or event tickets. If making a purchase for a colleague, teacher, or employer, members can take advantage of gourmet gift baskets or Godiva chocolates in an effort to show their appreciation.



If purchasing products from the retailers featured on the “Gift Ideas” page of MyReviewsNow.net LLC, members will receive a certain number of Bonus Points for each product they buy. The bonus points can be used to claim rewards from the site. In order to claim rewards and shop for products, individuals must have an account and be active with the writing of reviews. For more information on gift idea purchases from top retailers, or to learn more about the site, please visit MyReviewsNow.net LLC to take advantage of great prices before the holidays.



About MyReviewsNow.net LLC

MyReviewsNow.net LLC is the No. 1 Social and Entertainment shopping site. Members write reviews of their favorite products, stores, resorts, or items. It is free to sign up and members have access to a discussion forum where they can interact and share their experiences and viewpoints with other members. Members can receive discounts from a variety of stores and resorts from their use of MyReviewsNow.net. Those who are the most active on the site will receive points they can use for free rewards and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.myreviewsnow.net/.