MyReviewsNow.net LLC Announces Rewards for Member Points

Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- For those that love the experience of online shopping and browsing various websites for great deals on clothing and accessories, MyReviewsNow.net LLC, the No. 1 social and entertainment shopping site, is pleased to announce their valued members now have the opportunity to earn points for their participation, which can be used to earn prizes from the website. Points are earned by completing an activity—a review, a transaction, or booking a room at a particular resort—through the actions of using the website.



Members of MyReviewsNow.net LLC will receive discounts to prominent vacation destinations, including prominent resorts and hotels. For example, if a member is looking for a romantic getaway to the beautiful resort at Atlantis in the Bahamas, they can receive a one-of-a-kind savings package at the Beach Tower at Atlantis. There are opportunities to win dream vacations or take advantage of over 50 percent off nightly rates at exclusive hotels and resorts.



Some points get rewarded to the user automatically, though others are recorded and put into a user’s account manually by the staff of MyReviewsNow.net LLC. The point values vary and can be changed or deducted from a specific account for a variety of reasons. The more active a member is, the more points they accumulate and the more prizes they will receive.



Those that have attained enough points to win a prize of their choice can fill out a redemption form on the website. The staff will review the transaction and once it has been approved, the points will be deducted from their member’s account and the claimed prize will be shipped to their recorded address within 14 business days. Members can choose from a variety of prizes, including a hand massager from Sharper Image, a heart pendant from Zales, a luggage set, or a Tag Heuer wristwatch.



Members are encouraged to sign up for the MyReviewsNow.net newsletter, which promotes special offers and discounted events. For more information on how to earn points in an effort to win rewards and prizes, please visit the website today.



About MyReviewsNow.net LLC

MyReviewsNow.net LLC is the No. 1 Social and Entertainment shopping site. Members write reviews of their favorite products, stores, resorts, or items. It is free to sign up and members have access to a discussion forum where they can interact and share their experiences and viewpoints with other members. Members can receive discounts from a variety of stores and resorts from their use of MyReviewsNow.net. Those who are the most active on the site will receive points they can use for free rewards and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.myreviewsnow.net/.