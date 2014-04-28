MyReviewsNow.net LLC Now Offering Hotel Deals for Summer 2014

Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- MyReviewsNow.net LLC is now offering details on hotel deals for summer 2014. As people shake off the last of the winter cold and put away their sweaters for the season, they will soon begin searching for the best travel and hotel deals for their money. Look no further – MyReviewsNow.net LLC compiles all the best deals on the internet in one place accompanied with user reviews. They also offer bonus points towards various gift cards and other prizes to shoppers who become members and post their own reviews. Log on today to find low prices on the best hotels in the country.



Hilton Hotels & Resorts is a luxury hotel conglomerate dedicated to ensuring their customers get what they pay for. They operate under a simple principle – after all the organizing, arranging, and money it takes to go on vacation, travelers should enjoy themselves. For over 92 years Hilton Hotels & Resorts has provided top of the line travel accommodations with their various hotel chains including Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton, Doubletree, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton Inn. The company has a 4.5 star rating based on 21 reviews and MyReviewsNow.net LLC offers 1 MRN bonus point per dollar spent with them.



Marriott & Ritz Carlton Hotels offers high end lodging for discerning travelers as well. With properties around the world, the company strives to provide a “home away from home” for all its guests. Book a stay in any Ritz Carlton, Courtyard Marriott, or Fairfield Inn today through MyReviewsNow.net LLC. A whopping 118 users have rated this hotel chain 5 out of 5 stars, and members receive 1 MRN point per dollar spent with Marriott & Ritz Carlton Hotels.



About MyReviewsNow.net LLC

MyReviewsNow.net LLC is the No. 1 Social and Entertainment shopping site. Members write reviews of their favorite products, stores, resorts, or items. It is free to sign up and members have access to a discussion forum where they can interact and share their experiences and viewpoints with other members. Members can receive discounts from a variety of stores and resorts from their use of MyReviewsNow.net. Those who are the most active on the site will receive points they can use for free rewards and gifts.



For more information, please visit http://www.myreviewsnow.net/.