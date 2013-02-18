Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad) is a molecular diagnostic company. The company undertakes the development and commercialization of small molecular diagnostic products. The company offers different medicine products to improve patient's health such as predictive medicine, prognostic medicine and personalized medicine products in the areas of oncology and CNS related disorders. Its commercial molecular diagnostic tests comprise BRACAnalysis, COLARIS, MELARIS, PANEXIA, OnDose, COLARIS AP, PREZEON, TheraGuide, TruCulture, DiscoveryMAP, Prolaris and RodentMap The company along with its subsidiaries operates in the US, Spain, France, Switzerland and Italy.The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US.
The company's strategy is to understand the relationship between genes, protein products and human diseases for the development of the next generation molecular diagnostic tests.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Myriad Genetics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
