Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Myriad Genetics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Myriad Genetics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Salt Lake City, UT based Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. Myriad Genetics, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $851.1 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019, to $638.6 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020, and that its normalized Income of $5.7 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019 declined to a normalized Loss of $112.87 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020.



Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) declined from $48.40 per share in August 2019 to as low as $9.78 per share in March 2020.



On January 22, 2021, NASDAQ: MYGN shares closed at $26.63 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.