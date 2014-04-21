MyrtleBeachSCHotels.Org Launches Detailed Tourism Guide for Travelers Visiting Myrtle Beach

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- South Carolina has some of the best beaches in United States and Myrtle Beach in particular is world famous for being a big tourist destination for travelers from different parts of the world. People visiting the place without knowing much about it in advance, may unknowingly miss some of the best attractions in the locality.



Addressing the problem, myrtlebeachschotels.org now offers detailed tourist guide of Myrtle Beach. The guide gives all the information about the best attractions in the locality and also lists out different restaurants travelers can go to enjoy some great food. With this online guide, the beach tourists can get all the information they need, before they come to visit South Carolina.



Click here to know about the tourist attractions in Myrtle Beach



The guide states that the right time of the year to visit the beach is between June and August, which is essentially the summertime. The online guide explains how despite hot temperatures, tourists can beat the summer blues with the heavenly experience they get at the Myrtle Beach.



Talking about the well appointed location of the beach, the web content manager of the website stated - “The city and surrounding area is served by Myrtle Beach International Airport. With regular flights to and from destinations such as Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, New York and Washington, the airport itself is well connected for both domestic and international tourists visiting the region.”



Throwing light upon how Myrtle Beach is also the ideal holiday destination for the golfers, the owner of the online guide said, “Myrtle Beach also serves as a popular destination for golfing groups from across the southeastern United States and beyond. With more than 100 courses, including championship courses designed by golfing royalty, there’re plenty of clubs and courses to choose from, and more than enough to pass a week or two on the fairways.”



Travelers who want to know more about Myrtle Beach can log on to http://www.myrtlebeachschotels.org and plan their vacation in a well-informed manner.



About MyrtleBeachSCHotels.Org

MyrtleBeachSCHotels.Org is an online tourist guide for travelers planning to visit the Myrtle Beach. The guide gives detailed information on all major attractions in the Myrtle Beach region and also lists out all the good restaurants that travelers can go to.



To know more, visit http://www.myrtlebeachschotels.org