MySims2Go Now Offer International Travel Sims to Get the Best Rates Abroad

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Mobile phones are ubiquitous in the developed world, with there actually being an average of more than one phone per person in a population of billions. These phones are nevertheless still largely controlled by operators, who find opportunities to charge their customers for all manner of services, in particular hiking costs for international calls. MySims2Go have specialised in lowering international call rates for years, and are now offering travel SIMS with unbeatable data and call prices to give business and personal users the best deal in the world.



The MySims2Go travel Sim offers rates of 0,39 € per megabyte of data throughout the whole of Europe and many other countries, and offers 0,19 € per minute mobile and international calls with 0,13 € calls to landlines. An unlimited number of SIMS can be ordered direct from the website for delivery so MySims2Go can service individuals or multinational corporations.



The International sim MySims2Go allows users to simply change their SIM card and restart their phone to get the very best rates available when they go abroad, making it a simple two minute process to save large sums of money for businesses, individuals and those with international relatives or friends.



Ilias Fotopoulos for MySims2Go explained, “The simple reality is that providers take advantage of travellers. They use consumers who are travelling to inflate their already bloated profit by charging ridiculous tariffs knowing that most consumers think they have no choice but to accept. However with our service we give consumers drastically reduced calling charges with a process that is very quick and simple to use.”



About MySims2Go

MySims2Go was founded in 2010 with the simple aim to abolish Roaming Charges for mobile phones and allowing the subscriber to become a “local” in every country they visited. Three years later, MySims2Go is the world's leader in international prepaid roaming with over 1.2 million users worldwide. MySims2Go works in over 222 countries and offers exceptionally low call rates and free incoming calls in over 100 countries. Their directors started the business by distributing low-cost SIMs & prepay credit cards at International Airports and supplying to airlines, huge Travel agencies and much more. For more information, please visit: http://www.mysims2go.com/