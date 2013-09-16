Mystery Series Author Carmen Amato Releases New Novel, "Hat Dance"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- International mystery author Carmen Amato just announced the launch of her new book, “Hat Dance: An Emilia Cruz Novel.” The recently released novel has already climbed the Hot New Releases list for both of Amazon’s International Mystery and Hispanic Fiction categories.



“Hat Dance” is the second novel in Amato’s ongoing Emilia Cruz mystery series, which features the first and only female detective on the Acapulco police force. In “Hat Dance,” Detective Emilia Cruz risks a dance with the devil to catch a violent arsonist and find a missing girl, although “the music comes with a price no honest cop can afford to pay.”



“Hat Dance” continues themes found in “Cliff Diver,” the first novel in the Emilia Cruz mystery series, which pitted Cruz against Mexico’s raging drug war and culture of machismo. Kirkus Reviews lauded “Cliff Diver” as “consistently exciting . . . a clever Mexican detective tale that will leave readers of the series eager for the next installment.” “Cliff Diver” is presently one of the Top 10 novels on Amazon's Top Rated list for the International Mystery category.



In the Emilia Cruz mystery series, as well as 2012’s political thriller “The Hidden Light of Mexico City,” author Carmen Amato exposes corruption, cartels, and social inequalities; and draws on her own experiences living in Mexico and Central America for the authenticity that has captured readers’ attention. All of Carmen Amato’s books are available on the Amazon website in ebook and paperback formats.



For additional information about Amato and her work, please visit the author’s website.



About Carmen Amato

Carmen Amato is the author of political thriller “The Hidden Light of Mexico City” and the Acapulco-based Emilia Cruz mystery series, which includes “Cliff Diver” and “Hat Dance.” Her short story, "The Beast," was recently featured on The Huffington Post's Huff/Post 50 showcase of female fiction writers. Amato currently divides her time between the United States and Central America. For more information, please visit http://carmenamato.net