Mystery Novel Combines Post-9/11 Events with Native American Culture

Author and artist Ritch Gaiti announces the release of his latest novel, a mystery thriller titled "The Big Empty". The novel tells the story of Richard Wallace, a lawyer who finds himself with a mysterious client who asks him to investigate deeds to a series of properties. This very simple task morphs into an intricate web and conspiracy that has national significance. "The Big Empty" is a mystery novel which moves along suspensefully as Wallace uncovers connections between the properties in the deeds, and a conspiracy involving something found underground at Ground Zero in New York City. The lawyer determines that the properties are connected to events related to things that happened after 9/11, and some related memories of his own are starting to return.



The research into the deeds leads to information about an object found deep underground at Ground Zero. Wallace must determine the course of a scheme which he has uncovered, as well as his own position within it. What Wallace has found himself uncovering could have national and historical implications. He could be on the verge of breaking open a conspiracy, or he could be a pawn unwittingly playing his part in the plan. Wallace's own plan becomes to right an ancient injustice.



Combining recent history with Native American myth and legend, Ritch Gaiti has created a mystery novel rich in historical context. As a recognized artist creating works with Western themes of cowboys, Indians and horses, who has been a guest on The Today show, Gaiti has a reputation as someone who loves the American landscape and is knowledgeable on the history of Native Americans.



Ritch Gaiti says of his novel, "I wanted to write a classic investigation novel with a very flawed lead character and simultaneously deliver a socially significant message. The Big Empty straddles fiction and non-fiction."



The mystery novel is available in paperback and Kindle ebook at Amazon.



Ritch Gaiti has written several novels and non-fiction books, and is a recognized artist in the Western Americana style. In a previous life he was a technology executive on Wall Street. He now lives in Kentucky.



More information on his books can be found at http://www.ritchgaiti.com



Ritch Gaiti

Ashland, KY