MysticScripts.com Assesses Personality for Free with the Sleeping Position Test

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- MysticScripts.com is one of the preeminent online platforms for the astrology and similar sciences. Many people firmly believe and follow these streams and are interested in knowing the depths of these sciences. The company puts forward a wide range of Astro-related services, which is free for the visitors. It includes tarot reading, astrology, numerology, palmistry, gemology, psychic reading and they also provide free services like free compatibility test, personality test. They have enriched their services with two new services: Emotional Quotient (EQ) Test and Sleeping Position Test.



Emotional Quotient (EQ) or Emotional Intelligence is a term that is used to measure how much a person knows their inner self in handling tasks without being depressed or stressed. With this simple test released by MysticScripts.com you can blaze a trail yourself by knowing your weaknesses and correcting it. The Emotional quotient test can be found at http://www.mysticscripts.com/personality-test/emotional-quotient-test/. EQ is the measure for knowing the social behavior of a person. On being aware of one’s weaknesses, the person can work on it and lead a better life. This useful application is available on MysticScripts.com.



Another personality test released by MysticScripts.com is Sleeping Position test. This analysis reveals the personality characteristics and innermost psychological state of a person. Every visitor can avail this for free at http://www.mysticscripts.com/personality-test/sleeping-position-test. Many studies have concluded that the sleeping position test, analysis and its meaning show the behavioral qualities of a person in nature and the personality. “Sleeping position meanings can reveal subconscious characteristic traits which may not otherwise show in day to day life,” says the website. It also elaborates on the kind of subdued tendencies and natural traits which are hidden.



All these services are available to the public with minimum personal information, and this information is not stored in their database. To know more about their services, please log on to: http://www.mysticscripts.com



About MysticScripts.com

MysticScripts.com is a popular website which offers an arena for the horoscope and astrology related sciences. This website helps people in knowing the depths of astrology and horoscope related sciences and also helps people in knowing the concept behind them. It offers a wide range of services under these sciences which includes Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Tarot reading, Gemology, etc. and it also provides free compatibility test, personality test, Emotional Quotient (EQ) test, Sleeping Position test and many more.



Media Contact



Website URL : http://www.mysticscripts.com