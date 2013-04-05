MyStructuredSettlementCash.com Buys Structured Settlements in Exchange for Lump Sum Cash Payments

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Winning a structured settlement is always a good thing. Structured settlements are awarded by the court to plaintiffs who require regular cash payments. As opposed to receiving a settlement as a lump sum, the court decides the plaintiff should receive the settlement amount over a set period of time.



Structured settlements are popular for cases where the plaintiff requires regular infusions of cash to cover ongoing medical expenses or the continued inability to work due to a personal injury. But no matter who gets a structured settlement, one thing is common: there are always some plaintiffs who would prefer exchanging their structured settlement for an immediate lump sum payment.



Thanks to a company called Structured Settlement Cash, anybody can sell their structured settlement in exchange for an immediate lump sum payment. At MyStructuredSettlementCash.com, visitors will find all of the information they need to make an informed decision about their structured settlement sale.



A spokesperson for MyStructuredSettlementCash.com explains the advantages of selling a structured settlement through the company:



“Our company’s goal is to connect plaintiffs who have structured settlements with the highest quality buyers. We don’t believe in bait and switch scams and we don’t swamp clients with hidden fees. Instead, we want to offer the highest quality structured settlement sales at a reasonable price. Those who are already searching the internet using terms like ‘sell my structured settlement payments’ can relax knowing that there is an honest structured settlement selling agency available today – and that’s us.”



Those interested in selling a structured settlement can learn more at the MyStructuredSettlementCash.com website. The website features frequently asked questions about the selling process as well as a series of recent articles about the settlement purchasing industry in general.



At the homepage of MyStructuredSettlementCash.com, visitors will find a step-by-step guide to selling a structured settlement:



-Step 1: Complete the form at MyStructuredSettlementCash.com

-Step 2: Start the process

-Step 3: Get matched with a buyer



After matching plaintiffs with a buyer and completing the sale, the plaintiff receives a lump sum cash for structured settlements payment in exchange for their settlement. This cash can be used for anything – once received, the plaintiff can do with it as they wish. Some people use it to cover an unexpected financial emergency, while others use it to pay down debt that they could not pay down with the regular payments from their structured settlement.



About MyStructuredSettlementCash.com

MyStructuredSettlementCash.com offers lump sum cash payments for structured settlements. The website offers free no obligation quotes on structured settlement sales and aims to connect sellers with honest buyers who can offer the highest price with a minimal amount of fees. For more information, please visit: http://www.mystructuredsettlementcash.com