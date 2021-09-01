MyTinni Offers a Range of High-Quality Cocktails for Everyone to Enjoy

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- An up-and-coming high quality cocktail supplier, MyTinni offers a range of unique and bespoke cocktails made with freshly sourced ingredients. With a major focus on flavour and high ABV, they have created a special range of bar quality cocktails that can be enjoyed by enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike. Made entirely from carefully sourced and natural ingredients, their drinks are tested meticulously to ensure that the end product meets the expectations of the customer.



Their insatiable enthusiasm for creative combinations has led them to develop brand new combinations of flavours to spice up the classic cocktails we all know and love. They take a twist on traditional margaritas that are made in a way that preserves the pith from the grapefruit leading to a sensationally fresh drink. Individuals looking to buy canned margarita pamplemousse can check out the collection at MyTinni.



MyTinni is one of the most sought after suppliers of canned cocktails in the UK. The company is entering the market as a new provider of carefully crafted cocktails at competitive prices. The organisation proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. In addition to margarita pamplemousse, the company also offers other canned cocktails including The Mojito and The Pamplemousse Margarita.



Talking about their products, a representative from the company stated, "Le PampleTinni (Pamplemousse Margarita) is a twist on the classic cocktail the Paloma. The grapefruit sherbet is made in a way that preserves the pith from the grapefruit leading to a sensationally fresh drink. The Margarita is a top cocktail world-wide, except our one has a little twist. Tequlia, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and homemade grapefruit sherbet - topped with a little soda."



About MyTinni

MyTinni proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. The company has been at the forefront of the boom in the ready-to-drink cocktails market, delivering pioneering initiatives across a range of packaging formats & flavour solutions. From classic cocktails to bold shots to frozen cocktails, they continue to push the boundaries to bring exciting new ideas to market. They have a keen eye for a trend & can land an opportunity with pace. The company's willingness to be flexible to change and to always change the norm continues to fuel its success in the industry. Their product ranges have delighted consumers who are thrilled to be able to access such well-loved brands in the supermarket.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mytinni.com/



Contact Us



28 Belvoir Road, Bristol, England, BS6 5DJ

Email: contact@mytinni.com

Phone: 07824 975398