A well-renowned canned cocktails company in the UK, MyTinni offers authentic premium cocktails in ready to drink cans. Their canned cocktails are made with only the finest, freshly sourced ingredients to ensure they have an impeccable taste and quality. The company is a supplier of ready-to-drink cocktails to leading UK supermarkets, high street retailers, convenience & wholesale channels as well as a network of European customers. The company has a growing reputation for bringing on trend products to market, for a wide range of customers.



They work closely with industry experts to ensure we are on top of the latest trends in flavour innovation. They are always ready to provide innovative drinks that are delectable in taste. The company offers a plethora of canned cocktails including Great British Quarintinni, Mojito, The Margarita Pamplemousse and many more. Businesses and individuals looking to buy premium cocktails can check out the collection at MyTinni.



Talking about their canned cocktails, a representative from the company stated, "The MyTinni range is based around one concept - great tasting drinks, proportionally accurate with high ABV's as it should be in a professional cocktail bar. Fresh ingredients, organic design fused with a penchant for quality. With a variety of different product lines and similarly over 13,500 on-trade customers, LWC delivers the broadest range and greatest service available in the UK drinks industry. The perfectly mixed cocktails are ideal to enjoy with friends and family at home."



About MyTinni

MyTinni proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. The company has been at the forefront of the boom in the ready-to-drink cocktails market, delivering pioneering initiatives across a range of packaging formats & flavour solutions. From classic cocktails to bold shots to frozen cocktails, they continue to push the boundaries to bring exciting new ideas to market. They have a keen eye for a trend & can land an opportunity with pace. The company's willingness to be flexible to change and to always change the norm continues to fuel its success in the industry. Their product ranges have delighted consumers who are thrilled to be able to access such well-loved brands in the supermarket.



