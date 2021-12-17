MyTinni Offers the Great British Quarintinni – Mixing Herbal Liqueur with Fresh Fruits for a Great Taste

Bristol, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- A well-renowned canned cocktails company in the UK, MyTinni offers the Great British Quarintinni – that is a mixture of herbal liqueur and fresh summer fruits resulting in a great taste. One of their signature drinks, their drinks can bring out spirits in your family and friends, with its bold and delectable flavour. The taste can transport drinkers to the crystalline seas, salty breezes and sun-soaked shores of the Caribbean. The canned martini has taken the UK by storm with the finest ingredients including real ethically sourced fruit to deliver exceptional quality and a perfect pour, every time.



The company supplies ready-to-drink cocktails to leading UK supermarkets, high street retailers, convenience & wholesale channels as well as a network of European customers. The drink introduces a premium spirit and brings in the bright crisp flavour of liqueur and fruits. The company provides ready-to-drink cocktails in a recyclable can, whose convenience cannot be underestimated. Individuals looking to buy canned martini can check out MyTinni's website for more information.



Talking further about their The Great British Quarintinni, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The Quarinitinni is a celebration of each nation it is designed for, starting in The UK we will be creating a cocktail that brings together the nation's love for summer fruits, Pimms and London Dry. Hark back to summer, days in the pub, surrounded by friends. Watching the sunset drinking comfort in a glass. As we expand, we'll look to your loves and make a MyTinni just for you!"



MyTinni is one of the most well-renowned suppliers of canned cocktails in the UK. The company has gained a massive reputation for its carefully crafted cocktails at competitive prices. The organisation proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. In addition to Great British Quarinitinni, the company also offers other canned cocktails including, Mojito and The Pamplemousse Margarita.



About MyTinni

MyTinni proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. The company has been at the forefront of the boom in the ready-to-drink cocktails market, delivering pioneering initiatives across a range of packaging formats & flavour solutions. From classic cocktails to bold shots to frozen cocktails, they continue to push the boundaries to bring exciting new ideas to market. They have a keen eye for a trend & can land an opportunity with pace. The company's willingness to be flexible to change and to always change the norm continues to fuel its success in the industry. Their product ranges have delighted consumers who are thrilled to be able to access such well-loved brands in the supermarket.



