MyTinni Offers the Margarita Pamplemousse, a Delectably Refreshing Drink

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- A well-renowned canned cocktails company in the UK, MyTinni offers the Margarita Pamplemousse that is known as one of the best refreshing drinks available today. The vibrant and bittersweet taste of the cocktails is created with fresh ingredients sourced from the finest locations across the globe mixed together with expert craftsmanship. With a major focus on flavour, they have created a rather special range of cocktails that taste as if made by people's favourite barman. They create canned cocktails that are delicious in taste, and minimal in effort, as if you'd just stepped away from the bar.



The margarita can be a great way for people to enjoy ready to drink cocktails with their friends and family at any time without the hassle of making them. Their insatiable enthusiasm for creative combinations has led them to develop brand new combinations of flavours to spice up the classic cocktails we all know and love. Made entirely from carefully sourced and natural ingredients, their drinks are tested meticulously to ensure they recreate the very best cocktails you've ever had the good fortune to experience. Individuals looking to buy canned margarita pamplemousse can check out the collection at MyTinni.



MyTinni is one of the most well-renowned suppliers of canned cocktails in the UK. The company has gained a massive reputation for its carefully crafted cocktails at competitive prices. The organisation proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. In addition to margarita pamplemousse, the company also offers other canned cocktails including, Mojito and The Great British Quarantinni.



Talk further about the Margarita Pamplemousse, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The Margarita is a top cocktail world-wide, except our one has a little twist. Tequlia, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice and homemade grapefruit sherbet - topped with a little soda. Le PampleTinni (Pamplemousse Margarita) is a twist on the classic cocktail the Paloma. The grapefruit sherbet is made in a way that preserves the pith from the grapefruit leading to a sensationally fresh drink.



About MyTinni

MyTinni proudly leads the way in the ready-to-drink sector, delivering award winning, innovative solutions that meet consumer & retailer needs. The company has been at the forefront of the boom in the ready-to-drink cocktails market, delivering pioneering initiatives across a range of packaging formats & flavour solutions. From classic cocktails to bold shots to frozen cocktails, they continue to push the boundaries to bring exciting new ideas to market. They have a keen eye for a trend & can land an opportunity with pace. The company's willingness to be flexible to change and to always change the norm continues to fuel its success in the industry. Their product ranges have delighted consumers who are thrilled to be able to access such well-loved brands in the supermarket.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mytinni.com/



Contact Us

28 Belvoir Road, Bristol, England, BS6 5DJ

Email: contact@mytinni.com

Phone: 07824 975398