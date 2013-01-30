MyVoucherCodes Reveals Most Popular Discounts of the Last Week

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- MyVoucherCodes.co.uk is the UK's largest voucher and discount code website and every week it reveals the most popular vouchers, according to its community of money-savvy shoppers.



The ten most popular discount codes with users for the past week are as follows:



1. Tesco.com – £5 Off When You Spend £25 at Tesco entertainment http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/tesco

2. Urban Outfitters - 15% Off All Orders at Urban Outfitters http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/urban-outfitters

3. Joules - £15 Off orders over £75?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/joules

4. Debenhams - 3 for 2 on Selected Lingerie at Debenhams http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/debenhams

5. The Body Shop - £15 Off £30 Spend Excluding Sale at The Body Shop http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/the-body-shop

6. Boden - Free Delivery and Returns on the New Collection at Boden http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/boden

7. Very.co.uk - £20 Off First Orders Over £40 When You Open a Credit Account at Very?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/very

8. Ocado - £15 Off First Orders Over £75 at Ocado?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/ocado

9. P&O Ferries - 20% Off Dover to Calais Early Bookings at P&O Ferries http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/po-ferries

10. Argos - £100 off selected Dyson products,



“With all the snow we had this week it was very convenient for people to get a bit more shopping done from home so they could make the most of our exclusives discount codes without risking any snow injury!”