10 Yetis (UK)

MyVoucherCodes Reveals Most Popular Discounts of the Last Week

The UK’s leading discount voucher code website has announced its ten most popular discount codes from the last week.

 

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- MyVoucherCodes.co.uk is the UK's largest voucher and discount code website and every week it reveals the most popular vouchers, according to its community of money-savvy shoppers.

The ten most popular discount codes with users for the past week are as follows:

1. Tesco.com – £5 Off When You Spend £25 at Tesco entertainment http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/tesco
2. Urban Outfitters - 15% Off All Orders at Urban Outfitters http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/urban-outfitters
3. Joules - £15 Off orders over £75?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/joules
4. Debenhams - 3 for 2 on Selected Lingerie at Debenhams http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/debenhams
5. The Body Shop - £15 Off £30 Spend Excluding Sale at The Body Shop http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/the-body-shop
6. Boden - Free Delivery and Returns on the New Collection at Boden http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/boden
7. Very.co.uk - £20 Off First Orders Over £40 When You Open a Credit Account at Very?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/very
8. Ocado - £15 Off First Orders Over £75 at Ocado?http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/ocado
9. P&O Ferries - 20% Off Dover to Calais Early Bookings at P&O Ferries http://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk/po-ferries
10. Argos - £100 off selected Dyson products,

“With all the snow we had this week it was very convenient for people to get a bit more shopping done from home so they could make the most of our exclusives discount codes without risking any snow injury!”

Source: 10 Yetis (UK)
Posted Wednesday, January 30, 2013 at 3:15 AM CST - Permalink

 