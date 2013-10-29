MyWorldPhone.com Now Offers All New iPhone 5- Unlocked

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- A premium online store for mobile phone and accessories, MyWorldPhone.com now offers iphone 5-unlocked for tech savvy customers. Being from the renowned brand, iPhone 5 is not only classy but has some of the exceptional features that make it worth buying.



Based on the latest operating system known as iOS 6; iPhone 5 is a touch screen-based Smartphone, developed by Apple Inc. The phone is a slimmer and lighter model that introduces a higher-resolution, 4-inch screen in the series with 16:9 widescreen aspect ratios, including a custom-designed ARMv7 processor called the Apple A6. Being upgraded with the latest applications, this phone can easily cater entertainment and connectivity, both at the same time.



MyWorldPhone.com stocks a huge variety of affordable Smartphones from Apple. All phones are equipped with numerous facilities like a longer battery life, dual Sim cards and a lot more. These phones from Apple are one of the best examples of quality engineering and design. They are fast, of high quality, and will hold over for a long time.



In fact, this online store offers a complete assistance to the customers while purchasing the phones; one can sort the products according to the individual requirements. Products can be sorted on the basis of brand, category and specifications. Moreover, apart from Apple some other top notch brands like HTC, LG, Blackberry, ETEN, Motorola, Nokia, Palm, Samsung, and Sony Ericsson are also available at this online store.



About MyWorldPhone.com

MyWorldPhone is the leading distributor of GSM Mobile phones in the USA and Canada since 1998. Their company is dedicated to service brokers, importers, resellers and retailers who are looking for wholesale deals on GSM phones and all the accessories. At their store, one will find 2,000 different models of GSM phones and over 4,000 different accessories under one roof. They have the lowest price and the highest quality products manufactured by popular brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, HTC, LG and Apple Computers Inc.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.myworldphone.com



Contact Address: -

Queens, New York

148-48 Hillside Avenue

Briarwood, NY 11435

Phone:-718-690-2955, 212-731-2257