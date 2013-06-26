MyWorldPhone.com Offers All Popular Samsung and Nokia Unlocked Cell Phones

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Now with Nokia and Samsung unlocked cell phone available at MyWorldPhone.com, users will be able to purchase a cheaper local SIM card and avail local rates while continue using their favorite cell phone. It allows users to take advantage of the local prices for making calls, sending messages or using internet options at cheaper rates. Unlocked cell phones can save the cost that would have incurred while using original carrier's SIM card.



With their Nokia unlocked phone range, users are now no more tied down to a contract condition of service providers. That's why a lot of people use unlocked phones when they visit a foreign country to avoid paying international roaming charges. That's why people who are having a lot of traveling requirements are finding unlocked cell phones most viable and economic option.



Apart from selling unlocked GSM cellphone phones their professional teams provide a wide range of wireless alternatives for all the communication needs. They are virtual connection to a complete line of wireless voice and data products. Their wholesale division has access to a wide selection of wireless phones and accessories distribution to over 200 countries world-wide.



They strive to provide customers with the latest, greatest and best in wireless. They currently supply over 3,000 cell phone stores nationwide with their extremely competitive low prices. Helping out customers with durable unlocked phones from various brands, this organization is trusted by one and all.



About MyWorldPhone.com

MyWorldPhone.com is the leading distributor of GSM Mobile phones in the USA and Canada since 1998. Their company is dedicated to service brokers, importers, resellers and retailers who are looking for wholesale deals on GSM phones and all the accessories. At their store one will find 2,000 different models of GSM phones and over 4,000 different accessories under one roof. They have the lowest price and the highest quality products manufactured by popular brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, HTC, LG and Apple computers Inc.



To know more about them please visit http://www.myworldphone.com



Contact Address

Queens, New York

148-48 Hillside Avenue

Briarwood, NY 11435

718-690-2955

212-731-2257