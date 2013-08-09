New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- MyWorldPhone.com offers feature packed Unlocked Android Smartphones from popular brands. Their ranges of unlocked Android phones are a great way to use the phone one wants with the carrier of their own choice. Their unlocked Smartphone range from popular brands like Samsung, HTC with innovative hardware and latest version of Android is a great way to enjoy the luxury of Smartphone without being tied to any specific service provider.



MyWorldPhone.com stocks some of the most appealing range of unlocked Android Smartphones with premium feel and look. Their unlocked Android phones offer the user control of the plan and features one wants, not what is being offered by the phone carrier as a must-have plan with their device.



These unlocked phones provide great benefit for the people, who frequently travel out of the country as they do not have to change their phone but only the SIM cards. They have the best unlocked Android phones and regardless of the prices, they are fast, of high quality, and will hold over for a long time.



Even if someone is not a frequent traveler, the individual can use unlocked Android phones to take advantage of various pre-paid plans offered by other service providers. Cost saving on the various service plans is another great feature of their unlocked phones. The Android phone users can also take advantage of the endless numbers of apps and the latest updates.



About MyWorldPhone.com

MyWorldPhone is the leading distributor of GSM Mobile phones in the USA and Canada since 1998. Their company is dedicated to service brokers, importers, resellers and retailers who are looking for wholesale deals on GSM phones and all the accessories. At their store one will find 2,000 different models of GSM phones and over 4,000 different accessories under one roof. They have the lowest price and the highest quality products manufactured by popular brands such as Motorola, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, HTC, LG and Apple Computers Inc.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.myworldphone.com

Contact Address -:

Queens, New York

148-48 Hillside Avenue

Briarwood, NY 11435

718-690-2955

212-731-2257